Italian wine companies eye greater opportunities in China

November 12, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A number of Italian wine companies took part in the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) that concluded Wednesday, eyeing greater opportunities in the Chinese market.

"The exhibition area of our company at the CIIE has seen an expansion this year as the sales volume increased by over 20 percent from last year despite the epidemic," said Han Zhangwen, general sales manager of UONE, an Italian wine brand, on Thursday.

UONE had participated in the expo for three consecutive years. "We've already booked exhibition space for next year's expo," Han added.

The fourth CIIE had attracted over 100 Italian exhibitors, showcasing quality products and services.

With the growing demand in China, some Italian wine companies have opened branches in China to boost sales.

"In addition to the strong consumption capacity of Chinese customers, China has also seen an upgrade in consumption of high-quality products," said Marianna Salzillo, sales manager of SinoDrink, affiliated with Italian agricultural company Genagricola.

China is Italy's fourth-largest trading partner in the world and the largest trading partner in Asia. In the first seven months of this year, China's import of Italian goods totaled 17.9 billion U.S. dollars, up 63.2 percent.

