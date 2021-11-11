Jiangnan at CIIE: How lazy can I be in my future life?

People's Daily Online) 13:09, November 11, 2021

A water heater that can make cool boiled water in just three seconds, a twin-armed latte art coffee robotic machine that can reproduce the movements of a coffee master...... A series of intelligent home appliances displayed at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, can give you a glimpse into the intelligent life of the future.

Let’s follow a reporter from People’s Daily Online to figure out how lazy we can be in our future lives.

