Various foods from around world showcased during 4th CIIE in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:27, November 11, 2021

Combo photo shows staff members packaging Belgian conference pears in Sint-Gillis-Waas, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2021 (upper, Xinhua/Zheng Huansong); and Belgian conference pears displayed at the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 9, 2021 (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo). Various foods from around the world are showcased during the 4th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua)

Combo photo shows a farmer harvesting olives at a grove in the Sweida province in southern Syria on Nov. 2, 2020 (upper, by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua); and olive oil made in Syria displayed at the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 9, 2021 (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo). Various foods from around the world are showcased during the 4th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua)

Combo photo shows cows raised on a pasture of Theland in the Taupo region in New Zealand, Oct. 4, 2019 (upper, Xinhua/Guo Lei); and an exhibitor promoting products via livestreaming at the booth of Theland of New Zealand at the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 9, 2021 (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei). Various foods from around the world are showcased during the 4th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua)

Combo photo shows wine barrels in a wine cellar at Vondeling Wines in Paarl, South Africa, Sept. 21, 2021 (upper, Xinhua/Lyu Tianran); and wines produced in South Africa displayed at the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 9, 2021 (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo). Various foods from around the world are showcased during the 4th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua)

Combo photo shows a salmon swimming upstream in Hexham, England of the United Kingdom, Oct. 18, 2021 (upper, L); fishing boats berthing at a harbor in Saint abbs, Scotland of the United Kingdom, Oct. 18, 2021 (upper, R); and salmon produced in the United Kingdom displayed at the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 9, 2021 (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo). Various foods from around the world are showcased during the 4th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua)

Combo photo shows a man harvesting newly-picked roses in northern Damascus, Syria, May 27, 2020 (upper, by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua); and rose tea displayed at the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 9, 2021 (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo). Various foods from around the world are showcased during the 4th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)