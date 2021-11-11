Tentative deals totaling 70 bln U.S. dollars signed at 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:51, November 11, 2021

Visitors take photos with Jinbao, mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 70.72 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals were reached for one-year purchases of goods and services at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded on Wednesday, CIIE Bureau Deputy Director Sun Chenghai told a press conference.

This year's CIIE is the first to feature an online country exhibition, offering digital pavilions for 58 countries and three international organizations. The total number of visits to the online exhibition exceeded 58 million, Sun said.

More than 2,900 enterprises from 127 countries and regions participated in this year's business exhibition, which covers a record area of 366,000 square meters.

A total of 422 new products, technologies and services were showcased at the exhibition.

There were 281 Fortune 500 companies and corporate giants in attendance, with nearly 40 making their CIIE debuts and over 120 participating in the event for their fourth consecutive year.

Registration for the fifth CIIE has already been opened, with over 150,000 square meters of exhibition area booked.

