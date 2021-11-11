Over 70-bln-dollar tentative deals signed at 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:45, November 11, 2021

A press conference of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2021. A total of 70.72 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals were reached for one-year purchases of goods and services at the 4th CIIE, which concluded on Wednesday, Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, told a press conference. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 70.72 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals were reached for one-year purchases of goods and services at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded on Wednesday, Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, told a press conference.

