CIIE playing key role in spreading renewable energy know-how in China, says Italy's Eemaxx Engineering

ROME, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Eemaxx Engineering is already on track to produce at least 150 megawatts of clean energy in China, but that's just the beginning, the company says.

The Bologna-based company specializes in developing renewable energy projects around the world, including wind farms, ground and rooftop photovoltaic systems, biomass, and waste-to-energy plants. It has a commercial presence in around 20 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

In China the emphasis is on wind farms, Eemaxx Engineering's administrator Giuseppe D'Alessandro told Xinhua. The company is already developing 150 megawatts of wind power in China, as part of a larger 980-megawatt project, he explained

Though the development of the project has been slowed by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, D'Alessandro said he was very optimistic about the company's future in China.

"In five years' time I think what we are working on now will seem small by comparison," he said. "Our current projects were suspended because of the pandemic, but things are starting up again and they will only gain momentum."

Eemaxx Engineering was one of around 100 Italian companies that participated in this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded its fourth edition on Wednesday in Shanghai, China.

Eemaxx Engineering has been partnered with the Power Construction Corporation of China, best known as PowerChina, since 2014, and the company is actively looking to expand its reach with additional partnerships.

"China is emphasizing the growth of renewable energy and so that's an opportunity for our company," D'Alessandro said. "In a market as large and complex as the Chinese market, it's always important to have the right local partners. That's part of the reason we were so eager to participate in the CIIE trade fair."

"The only way to succeed in China is to understand the market and to have the right partnerships, and trade fairs and expos are an important part of that strategy," he said.

"Technologies in our sector are developing quickly, becoming more powerful and more efficient," D'Alessandro said. "As that happens, we're looking forward to working together with our partners in China and elsewhere to help develop projects."

