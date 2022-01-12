Prehistoric relics unearthed in China's Hunan

CHANGSHA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists have recently discovered new potteries and stone artifacts from a site dating back between 3,800 to 4,200 years in central China's Hunan Province, said the provincial cultural relics and archaeology research institute.

At the end of 2021, archaeologists found a large-scale platform foundation in the Sunjiagang site in Lixian County, and part of the foundation measures about 0.6 meters in height.

Two parallel trenches from the northwest to the southeast, with a width of 2 to 3.5 meters each, have also been discovered beside the platform foundation. Pillar holes were found at the bottom of the trenches.

In the northern part of the platform foundation, more than 50 pits and trenches have been excavated, revealing pottery and stone artifacts.

Experts said that the archaeological excavation and research of the Sunjiagang site greatly enriched the understanding of the prehistoric culture of the Liyang Plain and Dongting Lake area. It applies to the archaeological culture from the late Neolithic Age to the early Xia Dynasty (around 2070 BC-1600 BC) especially.

