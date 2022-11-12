We Are China

China's excavator sales, exports rise in October

Xinhua) 14:11, November 12, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's major excavator manufacturers reported steady increases in sales and exports in October, industry data shows.

Some 20,501 excavator machines were sold last month, up 8.1 percent year on year, according to the China Construction Machinery Association.

Exports increased 43.8 percent year on year to 9,151 units last month, according to the data.

In the January-October period, excavator exports came in at 89,457 units, jumping 67.3 percent from a year ago, the data shows.

