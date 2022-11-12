Home>>
China's excavator sales, exports rise in October
(Xinhua) 14:11, November 12, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's major excavator manufacturers reported steady increases in sales and exports in October, industry data shows.
Some 20,501 excavator machines were sold last month, up 8.1 percent year on year, according to the China Construction Machinery Association.
Exports increased 43.8 percent year on year to 9,151 units last month, according to the data.
In the January-October period, excavator exports came in at 89,457 units, jumping 67.3 percent from a year ago, the data shows.
