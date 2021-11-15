Bread made in Xinjiang to land on Russian plates

URUMQI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A truck carrying naan, a type of leavened flatbread and a staple of people in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, passed through Horgos customs Saturday on its way to Russia.

Naan-making industrial parks in Horgos have exported the round pancake-shaped bread, a popular food in Central Asian countries.

"The truck will arrive in Russia in five days," said Yu Chengzhong, chairman of Horgos Jinyi International Trade (Group) Co., Ltd., adding the company caters to diversified needs of naan products in different countries.

Horgos, which borders Kazakhstan, is China's closest port to Central Asia and Europe by land transport.

Local naan maker Ziburam Ebirayim, who has been in the trade for 25 years, is proud to see his products selling well in Central Asian markets. He said bakers in Xinjiang have learned to use different raw materials and techniques to produce a variety of tastes.

