Xinjiang residents reject "forced labor" slander

Xinhua) 08:57, November 15, 2021

URUMQI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Residents of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have slammed rumors of "forced labor."

At a press conference Sunday, they said the local government uses every means available to create employment opportunities for them while encouraging them to start their own businesses.

Pazliyan Maoraturdi, a livestreaming hostess in Wensu County in Xinjiang, not only earns a stable income, but helps more local farmers expand the market for honey and other agricultural products after college graduation.

She performs Xinjiang's folk dance in her livestreaming shows.

"There is an enormous potential for development in promoting agricultural products through livestreaming," she said. "I make money through my own efforts and benefit more farmers."

With support of the local government, Nurrela Wusman set up a housekeeping service company in the city of Atux in 2020. The firm now has over 80 employees and provides more than 20 services including cleaning and babysitting.

"We create a better life with our own hands, and rumors about 'forced labor' are totally groundless," she said.

Xinjiang regards business start-ups as an important channel to boost employment, introducing a series of supportive policies including training subsidies and tax reductions, said Zhang Rong, director of the region's public employment service center.

Zhang added Xinjiang issued a total of 5.47 billion yuan in start-up loans from 2016 to 2020, helping 387,200 people start their own businesses and create 806,500 new jobs.

