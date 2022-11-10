CIIE creates more possibilities for people to satisfy their desire for better life

People's Daily Online) 16:10, November 10, 2022

A visitor takes photos of Lego blocks at the consumer goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first import-themed national-level expo, has created more possibilities for people to fulfill their wish for a better life.

More than 284 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises participated in the fifth CIIE this year, of which nearly 90 percent are "old friends" of the expo.

Hundreds of new products, technologies and services were exhibited at the fifth CIIE, which featured six exhibition areas.

The expo, which has been held every year since 2018, has enabled more and more exhibits to become traded goods.

