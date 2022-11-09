Interview: China's expo an economic bridge connecting China with world -- Malaysian businessman

November 09, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) provides more opportunities for enterprises around the world to enter China's market, becoming "an economic bridge" connecting China and the rest of the world, a Malaysian business professional has said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the expo is attractive to many Malaysian enterprises, which showcases not only their desire to expand businesses in China, but also the potential of the CIIE, said Low Kian Chuan, president of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM), adding that the ACCCIM has been the organizer of Malaysian exhibitors for the CIIE for five years.

"The CIIE has been held on schedule successfully. This demonstrates China's determination to expand opening-up and also injects the global sluggish economy with new energy," he said during a recent interview with Xinhua.

Low noted that China's move to shorten negative lists for foreign investment and improve business environment has attracted many foreign enterprises. The repeated participation of Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises has illustrated foreign enterprises' recognition of China's business environment.

This year the ACCCIM has organized Malaysian enterprises to display their products, mainly cubilose, natural mineral water, time-honored brand biscuits and candies, at the food and agricultural products exhibition area. Some of them participated in the CIIE for the fifth time, and some for the first time.

The expo can help release the export potential of Malaysia and improve Malaysian products' competitiveness, he said. "A large quantity of good-quality products are shown at CIIE and entering into the Chinese market, which will encourage Malaysian companies to pay more attention to quality, technology and brand."

"China, with a population of more than 1.4 billion and over 400 million middle-income earners, imports 2.5 trillion U.S. dollars' worth of goods and services annually. Its huge market and Chinese consumers' requirement for quality goods motivate Malaysian enterprises to innovate," he said.

At the expo, Belt and Road countries can showcase their development achievements and present their investment opportunities to other countries. The CIIE integrates the market demand of the Belt and Road countries, including China, thus promoting the development of global value and supply chains, Low said.

As the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has come into force this year, Low voiced confidence that regional economic cooperation will gain more impetus spurred by both the CIIE and the RCEP.

