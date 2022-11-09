Alpaca-fur products displayed at 5th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:59, November 09, 2022

Visitors view alpaca products at a booth of an Australian company at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and Peru have displayed alpaca-fur products at the fifth CIIE in Shanghai, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows alpaca toys displayed at a booth of a Peruvian company at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and Peru have displayed alpaca-fur products at the fifth CIIE in Shanghai, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Visitors view alpaca fiber fill duvets at the booth of Pacific Alpacas at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and Peru have displayed alpaca-fur products at the fifth CIIE in Shanghai, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows stuffed toys displayed at a booth of a Peruvian company at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and Peru have displayed alpaca-fur products at the fifth CIIE in Shanghai, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows alpaca fiber at the booth of Pacific Alpacas at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and Peru have displayed alpaca-fur products at the fifth CIIE in Shanghai, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows alpaca toys displayed at the booth of "Warmpaca" at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and Peru displayed alpaca products at the fifth CIIE in Shanghai, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A staff member of a Peruvian company holds an alpaca toy at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. Exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and Peru have displayed alpaca-fur products at the fifth CIIE in Shanghai, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)