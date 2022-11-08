Green technologies found in exhibition areas of 5th CIIE

Xinhua) 10:33, November 08, 2022

An exhibitor displays swimming goggles box made from bagasse at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows environmental-friendly materials used in express delivery industry at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

An exhibitor introduces recycled polyester fleece of Uniqlo at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

An exhibitor operates an interactive device themed on "plastic bottle to clothing" at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

An exhibitor explains the Panasonic Green Impact at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A man rides a bicycle at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Visitors view intelligent batteries at a booth of Panasonic at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor displays a 3D-printed toy made of a degradable material at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

An exhibitor displays a steam cleaner of Karcher at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. The steam cleaner only needs water to conduct cleaning work, and no chemical detergent is required. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

An exhibitor displays a plush toy at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. The filling of this series of plush toys are recycled materials made from ocean-bound plastics. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows recyclable clothing material at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

An exhibitor displays an innovative degradable material at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Green, low carbon, recycling, sustainable development and other production and consumption concepts can be found in many exhibition areas of the fifth CIIE. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

