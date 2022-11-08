Products from Africa seen at 5th CIIE
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows red wine from South Africa displayed at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows avocados from Kenya displayed at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows hot peppers from Rwanda displayed at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows coffee products from Ethiopia displayed at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows honey from Zambia displayed at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
