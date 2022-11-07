Foreign leaders hail CIIE as vital platform to share opportunities, boost global economic recovery

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a vital international platform of promoting trade, investment and global cooperation, and China has made important contributions to world economic recovery, foreign leaders and heads of international organizations said.

When delivering remarks at the fifth CIIE opening ceremony held in Shanghai on Friday, they said China adheres to the right course of economic globalization, and remains committed to promoting global development through cooperation.

Regarding the CIIE as an important bridge for China-Indonesia economic and trade cooperation, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the industries of Indonesia and China are highly complementary. Indonesia's palm oil, coffee, tropical fruits and other high-quality specialty products will further open up the Chinese consumer market through the platform of the CIIE, he said.

He pointed out that under the current international situation full of uncertainties, the good cooperation between Indonesia and China is positive energy for the region and the world.

The relationship between the two countries has become an example of mutually beneficial cooperation among countries in the region, said the president, expressing the hope that the CIIE can play a positive role in promoting world economic growth and recovery, and provide a platform for dialogue.

Stressing that the world needs much stronger international cooperation, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said: "that is why we need this expo (CIIE) and similar opportunities for interaction and dialogue."

She said China's reforms have opened the economy to greater competition and innovation, which, in turn, saw rapid gains in productivity and tremendous increase in living standards.

"China has an immense stake in global trade, and in the strength of the multilateral trading system that underpins it," said World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The WTO chief said she looked forward to working with China and other WTO members for a stronger, more effective global trading system that delivers for people and the planet.

Gerd Muller, director-general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), said the expo "has quickly become a key global forum for trade, international cooperation and investment promotion."

Muller saw many shared priorities between the CIIE and UNIDO, including making global partnerships and cooperation possible to ensure fair trade, working to share knowledge and technology to advance economic development, ensuring that development is environmentally sustainable, and sharing the goal of "progress by innovation."

"UNIDO and China will continue our successful work together for shared growth and international development," he added.

Calling the CIIE an important step in trade liberalization and a vital tool in strengthening economic corporation around the world, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said this international import themed expo has provided a new and innovative stage for developing countries to enter the Chinese market.

"The CIIE has allowed many countries and businesses to enjoy the benefits of the growing consumption appetite of the Chinese people," Wickremesinghe said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the global socio-economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the intensified geopolitical confrontation showed that there is an urgent need for effective international coordination and equal and respectful partnership, adding that he believes that the import expo in Shanghai would inject strong impetus into expanding international economic and technical cooperation.

Hailing the CIIE as an opportunity to showcase his country's trade investment potential, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed his confidence in the fifth CIIE, seeing it as an unparalleled opportunity for the promotion of business opportunities.

He added that the expo would promote greater economic collaboration between Guyana and China, and between Guyana and the rest of the world.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said the CIIE has already become one of the most important international platform for countries and businesses to showcase products, explore new opportunities of trade and investment, deepen development partnerships and spur global economic recovery.

"Mauritania is endowed with unique geo-strategic location and abundant natural resources, which offers Mauritania a sound business environment and enormous investment opportunities," he said, expressing the hope that this CIIE will be able to help Mauritania forge more trade partnerships and attract more investment.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said he is confident in the economic cooperation with China, noted that the CIIE serves as a high-level platform for promoting investment opportunities and forming business partnerships.

Hosting the CIIE is a major decision of the Chinese government to promote a new round of high-level opening as well as a key measure for China to proactively open its market to the rest of the world, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said, adding that the expo has acted as a major platform for trade and investment promotion and cultural exchange and a window of the country's new development paradigm, and has provided an international public good for the world to share.

China's adherence to the right course of economic globalization and its investment in global development cooperation is highly commended, Sogavare noted.

He voiced confidence that the CIIE will create new opportunities for developing countries to enhance trade and economic relations with China.

