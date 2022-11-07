Chinese vice premier stresses further opening-up

Xinhua) 10:41, November 07, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua addresses the Forum on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Higher-level Opening-up, in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Saturday said that the country will provide new opportunities for the world with its new development, and promote the construction of an open world economy.

Since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) came into effect, the Chinese government has taken a series of practical measures to fulfill its market opening commitments and obligations under the RCEP agreement, Hu said when addressing the Forum on RCEP and Higher-level Opening-up, which was held in Shanghai on Saturday.

China is ready to work with other member states to further upgrade the development of the RCEP, deepen regional cooperation on industrial and supply chains, align high-standard economic and trade rules, and strengthen regional connectivity, Hu said.

He also noted that the country is actively advancing its accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, carrying out negotiations on joining the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, and signing free trade agreements with more willing trading partners.

