A close look at various exhibition areas at 5th CIIE

Xinhua) 10:16, November 07, 2022

An ablation catheter is displayed at the medical equipment and health care products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. Many first-time exhibits are showcased during the expo, which kicked off in Shanghai on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A man plays table tennis with a robot at the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People watch a performance by robots at the Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People visit the Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows a Tesla Bot exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. Many first-time exhibits are showcased during the expo, which kicked off in Shanghai on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Smart speakers from Amazon are displayed at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. Many first-time exhibits are showcased during the expo, which kicked off in Shanghai on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor plays a sports game at the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People try a microscope at the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

People try VR game seats at the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The booth of Novo Nordisk is seen at the medical equipment and health care products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo shows the Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People visit the Consumer Goods exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

