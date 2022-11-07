Quick look at enterprise exhibition of fifth CIIE

(People's Daily App) 17:19, November 07, 2022

The fifth China International Import Expo raised its curtain on Saturday, with participants from 145 countries, regions and international organizations. A total of 284 of the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders join the enterprise exhibition, showcasing their innovative technologies and high-end products.

On the first day of the fifth CIIE, let's take a quick look at this grand event.

