In pics: Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of 5th CIIE

Xinhua) 11:22, November 07, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Visitors experience applications of Meta Platforms at the Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Visitors watch robots performing at the Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

