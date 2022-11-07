In pics: Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of 5th CIIE
This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Visitors experience applications of Meta Platforms at the Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Visitors watch robots performing at the Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. The fifth CIIE is scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Foreign leaders hail CIIE as vital platform to share opportunities, boost global economic recovery
- CIIE landmark initiative for intl' trade: Greek official
- World's first national-level import expo a "golden gate"
- Chinese vice premier stresses further opening-up
- A close look at various exhibition areas at 5th CIIE
- Interview: China Int'l Import Expo serves as platform for China's opening-up to world -- Egyptian businessman
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.