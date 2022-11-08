New technologies of smart agriculture on display at 5th CIIE in Shanghai
Visitors view vegetables growing on shelves at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. A seedling company displays vegetables growing on shelves to demonstrate new technologies of smart agriculture during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
An exhibitor introduces agricultural technologies by showing the real-time scene of the monitor of a planting base at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. A seedling company displays vegetables growing on shelves to demonstrate new technologies of smart agriculture during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
