People visit Culture Exhibition Hall at 5th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:53, November 08, 2022

People visit the CIIE Culture Exhibition Hall during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Located in National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the CIIE Culture Exhibition Hall showcases the CIIE's preparation process, highlights and effects, attracting many visitors during the fifth edition of the expo. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A volunteer (R) introduces exhibits for visitors in the CIIE Culture Exhibition Hall during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Located in National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the CIIE Culture Exhibition Hall showcases the CIIE's preparation process, highlights and effects, attracting many visitors during the fifth edition of the expo. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

