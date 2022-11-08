People visit Culture Exhibition Hall at 5th CIIE
People visit the CIIE Culture Exhibition Hall during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Located in National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the CIIE Culture Exhibition Hall showcases the CIIE's preparation process, highlights and effects, attracting many visitors during the fifth edition of the expo. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
A volunteer (R) introduces exhibits for visitors in the CIIE Culture Exhibition Hall during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Located in National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the CIIE Culture Exhibition Hall showcases the CIIE's preparation process, highlights and effects, attracting many visitors during the fifth edition of the expo. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Photos
