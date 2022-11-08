Home>>
A glimpse of exhibition zones at 5th CIIE
(Xinhua) 09:03, November 08, 2022
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth for products of Russia at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zheng Dongrui)
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the exhibition zone of the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zheng Dongrui)
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth for products of Kazakhstan at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zheng Dongrui)
