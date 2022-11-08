In pics: repeat participants at 5th CIIE
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth of Siemens at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the booth of Toyota at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth of Samsung at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a multi-function medical rescue unit at the booth of Mercedes-Benz at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth of Nissan at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A visitor looks at a car at the booth of Toyota at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the booth of Qualcomm at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- People visit Culture Exhibition Hall at 5th CIIE
- Busy agenda points to key role in world
- Products from Africa seen at 5th CIIE
- New technologies of smart agriculture on display at 5th CIIE in Shanghai
- Quick look at enterprise exhibition of fifth CIIE
- Interview: Cooperation with Chinese partners crucial to Rio Tinto's long-term success, says chief executive
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.