In pics: repeat participants at 5th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:17, November 08, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth of Siemens at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the booth of Toyota at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth of Samsung at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a multi-function medical rescue unit at the booth of Mercedes-Benz at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth of Nissan at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A visitor looks at a car at the booth of Toyota at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the booth of Qualcomm at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The fifth CIIE, which will run until Nov. 10, attracted more than 280 industry-leading or the world's top 500 companies, with nearly 90 percent being repeat participants. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)