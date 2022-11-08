Tesla Bot wows visitors at 5th CIIE

Ecns.cn) 10:18, November 08, 2022

A Tesla Bot is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A Tesla Bot is exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A staff member cleans a motorcycle exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A staff member poses for photos with a motorcycle exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

An exhibit is displayed at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)