Sports equipment seen at 5th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:18, November 09, 2022

A staff member demonstrates surfskating at the booth of the French sporting goods retailer Decathlon at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

A visitor looks at a ski shoe at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

A staff member from Herbalife Nutrition, a U.S.-based global nutrition company, introduces the company's sports supplement products at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A visitor tries a rowing machine at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Visitors try running shoes at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Visitors experience camping equipment at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

One Championship Featherweight champion Tang Kai (L) teaches a visitor fighting moves at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Visitors try bicycles at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

