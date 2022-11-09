High-tech products and technologies exhibited during 5th CIIE

Visitors experience VR gaming capsules at the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. High-tech products and technologies focusing on improving visual perception in the fields of work, travel and entertainment, such as intelligent cockpit and microscopic imaging device, provide vivid and richer visual experience for visitors during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor demonstrates a mixed reality (MR) system at the booth of Canon during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. High-tech products and technologies focusing on improving visual perception in the fields of work, travel and entertainment, such as intelligent cockpit and microscopic imaging device, provide vivid and richer visual experience for visitors during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Visitors experience an interactive game with virtual reality (VR) devices at the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. High-tech products and technologies focusing on improving visual perception in the fields of work, travel and entertainment, such as intelligent cockpit and microscopic imaging device, provide vivid and richer visual experience for visitors during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows an electronic endoscope during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. High-tech products and technologies focusing on improving visual perception in the fields of work, travel and entertainment, such as intelligent cockpit and microscopic imaging device, provide vivid and richer visual experience for visitors during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Visitors experience virtual reality (VR) devices at the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. High-tech products and technologies focusing on improving visual perception in the fields of work, travel and entertainment, such as intelligent cockpit and microscopic imaging device, provide vivid and richer visual experience for visitors during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a digital microscope for ophthalmic surgery at the booth of ZEISS during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. High-tech products and technologies focusing on improving visual perception in the fields of work, travel and entertainment, such as intelligent cockpit and microscopic imaging device, provide vivid and richer visual experience for visitors during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A visitor experiences the extended reality (XR) technology at the booth of Qualcomm during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. High-tech products and technologies focusing on improving visual perception in the fields of work, travel and entertainment, such as intelligent cockpit and microscopic imaging device, provide vivid and richer visual experience for visitors during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A visitor experiences a digital microscope for ophthalmic surgery at the booth of ZEISS during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2022. High-tech products and technologies focusing on improving visual perception in the fields of work, travel and entertainment, such as intelligent cockpit and microscopic imaging device, provide vivid and richer visual experience for visitors during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

