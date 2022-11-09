CIIE offers valuable platform for cooperation: U.S. IC companies

Xinhua) 10:39, November 09, 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- World-leading integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers said the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a valuable platform for expanding cooperation with China, expressing their desire for more investment in the vast market.

IC companies from many countries have set up booths at the CIIE, which kicked off last week. One of them is the U.S. company Qualcomm, which has participated in the event for five consecutive years, displaying a number of phones which are jointly made with its Chinese partners, including Xiaomi, Honor, OPPO and Vivo.

"The CIIE is a valuable platform for communication and cooperation for Qualcomm," said Meng Pu, chairman of Qualcomm China. "In the past five years, our cooperation in China has expanded from mobile phone to automobile, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, extended reality and other fields."

Texas Instruments (TI) said at the event that its product distribution center in Shanghai has completed an automation update. The leading U.S. chip company revealed an expansion plan of its assembly and test facility in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

"The expansion of the manufacturing base in Chengdu and the upgrading of the product distribution center in Shanghai further demonstrated the firm belief of TI to deeply invest in China and serve customers," said Jiang Han, vice president of TI and president of TI China.

Besides U.S. IC companies, the event also has attracted chip companies from Japan and Europe, including Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dutch chip equipment company ASML.

The theme of the CIIE includes openness and cooperation, which are in line with the ASML's overall purpose, said Shen Bo, ASML senior vice-president and president of ASML China.

"Our participation in the CIIE also shows this attitude: to support the openness and cooperation of the industry, and hope to work with industry partners to promote technological progress," Shen said.

