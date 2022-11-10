World Cup match ball on display at 5th CIIE
A jumbo-sized version of the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with a diameter of 2.2 meters, is on display at the 5th CIIE in Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2022. Official match balls from the previous Would Cups are also exhibited at the 5th CIIE. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
