Sporting goods enterprises at CIIE leverage high tech to promote national fitness

Xinhua) 09:51, November 10, 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) marks the third year that the global event has set up a special area for sporting goods.

Featuring exhibits that highlight a healthy and sustainable life with sports technology, the sports zone has become home to high-tech products for China and even world debuts, attracting more than 10 world-renowned sports brands to participate in the exhibition.

With the use of a more environmentally friendly powder baking paint process, optimized raw materials, and structural weight reduction for the front shock and frame, French sporting goods retailer Decathlon managed to reduce 10 percent in carbon dioxide emissions during the production process for bikes displayed at the Expo.

"The CIIE has witnessed Decathlon's high-quality and diverse development in China over the last five years. Decathlon has also introduced innovative products into China market through the CIIE, achieving both brand and economic benefits," said Pascal Bizard, Decathlon China's senior vice president.

Decathlon is just one of many stories sporting goods enterprises at the CIIE leverage high technology to renovate their products. Thanks to a fully integrated downtube battery, the e-bike Turbo Vado SL 4.0 EQ from Specialized, a U.S. professional mountain bike manufacturer, enables riders to finish their journey more efficiently.

"Cycling events have become heated in recent years. Chinese riders Zhong Tianshi and Bao Shanju won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games, making more people interested in cycling and willing to exercise by riding bikes," said Yang Shoucan, Specialized China's market development manager.

Sneakers made from light and elastic foam material using Hyper Burst technology developed by Skechers are aimed at providing wearers with a snug and cozy experience. At the company's booth, the supercritical foaming process is magnified to help the audience closely observe the principle of cutting-edge technology.

"Skechers has been developing in China for 15 years, and once again we see the bright future from China's deepening reforms, which brings us a firm determination to increase our investments in China," said Willie Tan, who is in charge of Skechers' China, the Republic of Korea and Southeast Asia markets.

In addition to the exhibitors in the special zone for sporting goods, Beijing Matrix Technologies, a thermal insulation material supplier in the North exhibition hall presented its latest research and application outcomes.

According to Zhong Feipeng, chief technology officer of the company, with mass production of Y-Warm materials, clothes in the future will be warmer and thinner.

In recent years, the sports industry has been continuously upgraded, with more and more consumers participating in emerging sports. In the future, the sports industry will definitely be more connected with leading technology to provide a better sports consumption experience, said Chen Diandian, co-founder of ECO, a sports information and industry service platform.

