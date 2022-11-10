Foods from around world showcased during 5th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:18, November 10, 2022

A staff member talks to visitors besides coffeepots during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2022. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

A staff member shows desserts at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2022. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor looks at bottles of Scotch whisky at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows the booth of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member of the South Korean food booth welcomes visitors during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows Afghan pine nuts during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Visitors are seen at the booth of Jamaica Blue Mountain during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A pastry chef shows a French bread customized for the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the booth of Lesaffre during the fifth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Exhibitors of the Uruguay Beef &Lamb booth talk with merchants during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2022. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2022 shows coffee beans at the booth of Mellower Coffee during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows the booth of Cavesmaitre at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows aquatic products exhibited during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Various foods from around the world are showcased at the food and agricultural products exhibition area during the fifth CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

