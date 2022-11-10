1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at Airshow China

Xinhua) 08:56, November 10, 2022

This photo shows the inside view of the Tianhe core module of the 1:1 model of the China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2022.

Visitors look at food supply for astronauts in the Tianhe core module of the 1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2022.

Visitors view the 1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2022.

This panoramic photo taken by a mobile phone shows visitors viewing the 1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 8, 2022.

People visit sleeping areas of the Wentian lab module in the 1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2022.

Visitors view the 1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2022.

This photo shows an inside view of the 1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2022.

This photo shows the Wentian lab module of the 1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2022.

Visitors view the 1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 8, 2022.

Visitors view the 1:1 model of China's space station combination showcased at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2022.

