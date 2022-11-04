Home>>
Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter Mengtian lab module
(People's Daily App) 15:34, November 04, 2022
The Shenzhou-14 astronauts successfully entered the Mengtian lab module of China's space station Tiangong at 3:12 pm (Beijing Time) on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
