Mengtian rides column of fire into space

(People's Daily App) 14:11, November 02, 2022

This brilliant image of takeoff was captured as the Mengtian lab module was launched on Monday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Cheng Ming)

