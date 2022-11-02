Home>>
Mengtian rides column of fire into space
(People's Daily App) 14:11, November 02, 2022
This brilliant image of takeoff was captured as the Mengtian lab module was launched on Monday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Talking with Chinese taikonauts inspires space dream of ASEAN youth
- How the Mengtian lab module completes China's space station
- Highlights of the Mengtian space station lab module
- China's Mengtian lab module docks with space station combination
- China successfully launches final part of its three-module space station, to complete T-shape structure assembly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.