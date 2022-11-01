Home>>
How the Mengtian lab module completes China's space station
(People's Daily App) 13:50, November 01, 2022
The Mengtian lab module has successfully docked with China's Tiangong space station. Later, Mengtian will move into its final position. The Mengtian module, together with the Tianhe core module and the Wentian lab module, will form a T shape. Click on the video to see how this process works.
