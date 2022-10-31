Home>>
China to launch space station lab module Mengtian Monday afternoon
(Xinhua) 15:02, October 31, 2022
The combination of China's space station lab module Mengtian and its carrier rocket Long March-5B Y4 is transported to the launch area at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Tu Haichao/Xinhua)
WENCHANG, Hainan, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will launch space station lab module Mengtian Monday afternoon from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, carrying Mengtian, has been filled with propellant and is ready for its planned launch at 3:37 p.m. (Beijing Time), said the CMSA.
