Rocket for Tianzhou 5 arrives at launch site
The Long March 7 carrier rocket that will be used to send the Tianzhou 5 cargo spaceship into orbit to dock with the Tiangong space station arrives at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, Oct 11, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
The Long March 7 carrier rocket that will be used to send the Tianzhou 5 cargo spaceship into orbit to dock with the Tiangong space station arrived at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The agency said in a news release the rocket was carried by ships from Tianjin, a northern coastal municipality and home to the rocket's manufacturing facility. It will be assembled and then undergo ground tests with the Tianzhou 5 at the launch complex.
