China launches space-based observatory to unravel the Sun's secrets

Xinhua) 09:35, October 09, 2022

JIUQUAN, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China lifted off a solar exploration satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday, furthering the country's scientific endeavor to unravel the secrets of the Sun.

The Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket at 07:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its planned orbit successfully.

