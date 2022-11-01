Languages

Tuesday, November 01, 2022

Highlights of the Mengtian space station lab module

(People's Daily App) 13:43, November 01, 2022

Watch for 30 seconds as Mengtian, China's space station lab module, is moved to its tower and then is successfully launched.

(Video produced by Wang Jingyuan, video source: Spacelens)

