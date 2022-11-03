Home>>
Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter Mengtian lab module
(Xinhua) 16:21, November 03, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-14 astronauts successfully entered the Mengtian lab module of China's space station Tiangong at 3:12 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Following up, the Shenzhou-14 crew in the space station will welcome the subsequent arrival of the Tianzhou-5 cargo craft and Shenzhou-15 crewed spaceship, the agency said.
The Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 crew members will then conduct the first in-orbit crew rotation in China's space history.
China launched the space lab module Mengtian on Oct. 31, taking the construction of the country's space station into the final stage.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi: The universe is vast and exploration of it will never end
- Transposition of China space station lab module Mengtian completed
- Feature: "A moment closer to dream" -- ASEAN schoolers talk to Chinese astronauts
- Rice from space promises robust new varieties
- Mengtian rides column of fire into space
- Feature: Talking with Chinese taikonauts inspires space dream of ASEAN youth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.