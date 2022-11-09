China's Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft separates from space station combination

Xinhua) 17:04, November 09, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the orbiting station combination at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time) and switched to independent flight, after completing all assigned tasks, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

China launched the Tianzhou-4 on May 10, 2022, from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, delivering about six tonnes of goods to the country's space station.

At present, the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft is in good condition and will re-enter the atmosphere from ground control in the future, said the CMSA.

