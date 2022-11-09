China's Tianzhou-5 cargo craft transported to launch site

Ecns.cn) 15:51, November 09, 2022

The combination of Long March-7 Y6 rocket carrier and the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft is transported to the launch area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned. The Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.

