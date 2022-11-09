China prepares to launch Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft

Xinhua) 13:36, November 09, 2022

WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y6 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, the China Manned Space Agency said Wednesday.

The agency said the cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site, the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in China's southern island province of Hainan, are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the agency added.

