Chinese mainland reports 596 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:00, November 05, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 596 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
Altogether 3,063 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 251 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 251,737 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
