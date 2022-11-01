Severe COVID-19 patients at greater risk of post-infection symptoms: ECDC

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Individuals who are severely affected by COVID-19 may be at higher risk of post-infection symptoms, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Monday.

In its latest report, ECDC said that "post COVID-19 symptoms appear to be more prevalent among patients from hospital settings when compared to community settings."

According to the report, a wide range of physical and psychological symptoms have been reported by individuals at least 12 weeks following a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Five post COVID-19 symptoms -- fatigue, shortness of breath, depression, headache and dizziness -- were found to be more prevalent among patients from hospital settings than those from community settings.

The report is based on studies conducted in the European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

It may assist policymakers and public health authorities in estimating the burden of post COVID-19 condition, and support the planning of rehabilitation services during the post-acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, ECDC also emphasized that estimates regarding the prevalence of symptoms must be interpreted with caution, as most of the studies lacked comparisons with groups of non-infected people.

This "may lead to overestimation of symptoms specifically attributable to prior SARS-CoV-2 infection," ECDC said.

The agency stressed that there are still many unknown factors in terms of current and future risks to populations for post-COVID-19 condition, in the context of increased levels of vaccination and hybrid immunity. ECDC therefore recommends additional large-scale studies.

