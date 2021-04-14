UN task force issues recommendations for green transport in post-COVID-19 era

GENEVA, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The Task Force of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) on Tuesday urged countries in Europe and beyond to "seize the COVID-19 recovery as a turning point for green and healthy transport and mobility."

In its report, the task force showcased good practices and listed seven key recommendations. It appealed countries to increase investment in public transport, encourage active mobility, such as walking and cycling, facilitate innovation, and promote the adoption of new technologies.

Quoting a study the UNECE conducted jointly with the International Labour Organization, the report said that doubling investment in public transport could create five million jobs worldwide by 2030.

The report said that in its post-COVID-19 recovery plan, France aims to invest close to five billion euros (5.96 billion U.S. dollars) in public transport and thereby creating 55,000 jobs.

The report also cited the example of Germany, where people were cycling twice as much after the first lockdown in 2020 as before the pandemic.

In Italy, a "mobility bonus" was introduced, which enabled citizens to buy traditional or electric bicycles at a discount.

Furthermore, the adoption of new technologies -- such as less polluting buses or solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) and big data -- will also help reduce CO2 emissions, the Task Force said.

According to the UNECE, the countries should rebuild their transport systems "in a fair and inclusive way" and should design future systems by considering the needs of vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

Launched in April 2020, the UNECE Task Force brings together 50 experts from various institutions, academia and transport industries "to make post-COVID-19 pandemic mobility more environmentally sound, healthy and sustainable."

