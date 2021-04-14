China pays in full its UN regular budget dues for 2021

Xinhua) 08:48, April 14, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

China has fulfilled its financial obligations in full, on time, and without conditions in accordance with the UN Charter, demonstrating the role it plays as a responsible major country, said the Chinese Mission to the UN.

UNITED NATIONS, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday paid in full all assessed contributions to the UN regular budget and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals for the year 2021, said the Chinese Mission to the United Nations.

Prior to this, China had paid the remaining assessments for seven peacekeeping operations during the authorized period of 2020/2021. China has thus paid the annual contributions and various assessments in full at this stage, it said.

As the largest developing country, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and the second-largest contributor to UN regular budget and peacekeeping assessments, China has always actively supported the work of the United Nations, firmly safeguarded the international system, and upheld multilateralism with concrete actions, it said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China's legitimate rights in the United Nations. Over the past 50 years, China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order. China has greatly advanced multilateralism. Facing the challenges brought by unilateralism, protectionism and bullying practice in the past few years, China has given firm support to multilateralism and the United Nations, it said.

China became the second-largest contributor to the assessments of UN peacekeeping operations in 2016 and the second-largest contributor to the UN regular budget in 2019.

The global economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The liquidity crisis and worrisome financial situation that the United Nations faces have seriously affected its work and the implementation of its mandates. Finance serves as a foundation of and an important element underpinning the United Nations governance. Member states should fulfill their legal obligations, actively respond to the secretary-general's appeal, and pay all assessments as soon as possible to improve the liquidity situation of the United Nations, it said.

China will continue to honor its responsibilities, work with all parties to build a community of shared future for mankind, and firmly support multilateralism and the United Nations. Meanwhile, the UN Secretariat should continue to strengthen budget performance management, improve internal control, and ensure that every penny of taxpayers of the member states is put to good use, said the Chinese mission.

