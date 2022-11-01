Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 498 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:54, November 01, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 498 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 2,221 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 187 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 250,642 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
