Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 297 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:26, October 26, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 297 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
Altogether 944 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 287 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 249,236 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pakistan reports 30 new COVID-19 cases
- Omicron variant XBB.3 feared to be dominant in India in a month: report
- S.Korea reports 43,759 new COVID-19 cases
- New Zealand logs 16,399 new COVID-19 community cases over past week
- COVID-19 outbreak confirmed aboard int'l cruise ship in Australian state
- Malaysia reports 1,737 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths
- Lao gov't urges public to get COVID-19 booster shots to prevent further outbreak
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.