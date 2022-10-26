Chinese mainland reports 297 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:26, October 26, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 297 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 944 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 287 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 249,236 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

