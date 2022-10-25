Pakistan reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:16, October 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, the country's ministry of health said on Tuesday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,573,755 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,621 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no new death reported, according to the ministry's statistics. There are 44 patients who are in critical condition.

