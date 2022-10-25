Home>>
Pakistan reports 30 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:16, October 25, 2022
ISLAMABAD, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, the country's ministry of health said on Tuesday.
The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,573,755 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.
A total of 30,621 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no new death reported, according to the ministry's statistics. There are 44 patients who are in critical condition.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Omicron variant XBB.3 feared to be dominant in India in a month: report
- S.Korea reports 43,759 new COVID-19 cases
- New Zealand logs 16,399 new COVID-19 community cases over past week
- COVID-19 outbreak confirmed aboard int'l cruise ship in Australian state
- Malaysia reports 1,737 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths
- Lao gov't urges public to get COVID-19 booster shots to prevent further outbreak
- Chinese mainland reports 205 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.